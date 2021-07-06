CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Chesterfield’s new concert venue is set to open Friday.
The Factory is located along Interstate 64 and will be able to fit around 3,000 people at full capacity. The pandemic has delayed its opening, but in April, organizers told News 4 they had been working to finalize when the first live concerts will take place.
"Only a month from now, we'll be releasing more names of artists and we'll be looking at dates hopefully earlier than later. But there's no doubt that in the fall everybody is going to be back open. That's my prediction but I don't make that final decision,” Steve Schankman, president of Contemporary Productions, said at the time.
Project developers said the venue was planned with flexibility in mind. In addition to concerts, there will be comedy shows, banquets, weddings and smaller expos at The Factory. You can find a full schedule of shows by clicking here.
