CHESTERFIED, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After developing coronavirus, weeks or even months ago, some patients tell News Four their symptoms are still lingering and have kept them from getting back to daily life.
Misty Veltman from Chesterfield said she suffers from an auto-immune disease, but otherwise has lived a normal, healthy life. She said she developed COVID-19 on September 29 and hasn’t felt like herself since.
“I had never felt like that before, the body aches were so severe,” Veltman said.
Veltman said she was bedridden for two weeks and thought she’d turned a corner. However, 38 days later, she said she can barely leave her home. The prolonged fatigue is also keeping her from working.
“I am fearful that I am not going to get better or I am going to get worse suddenly, it’s holding me back from actually providing for myself and just living a normal life,” Veltman said.
We spoke with another woman over the phone who didn’t want to be identified. The 46-year-old from Kirkwood said she has no underlying conditions and developed COVID-19 in June. Today, she said she still suffers from extreme fatigue and nausea. After 94 days of symptoms, she wonders when and if she’ll ever feel better.
“I don’t know on certain days if I’m going to be able to get up, get dressed, get around and do my regular stuff I do around the house with my kids and my husband,” she said.
Doctors on the front lines of the pandemic told us most symptoms last about six days. However, they said it all boils down to how someone’s body responds to the virus. Dr. Fred Buckhold with SLU Hospital said it’s not uncommon for symptoms to last longer. Buckhold said most studies and treatments are for those who are critically ill. He said there are still many unknowns for patients dealing with less severe but prolonged symptoms.
“I think people are prone but who those are, what those factors are I think is anybody’s guess, we don’t really know,” Buckhold said.
Doctors are still unsure if genetics, diet and lifestyle are factors that contribute to how long a person has symptoms. Overtime, they said most symptoms will subside. However, they urge people will severe prolonged symptoms to contact a medical expert. Buckhold said it’s possible to develop viral asthma or another type of infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.