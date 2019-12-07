CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's your happy day, Target shoppers! The Chesterfield Target is reopening after a fire forced crews to close down the store for a week.
A fire broke out at the Target in Chesterfield Valley on November 30 and officials said the store had to remain closed until crews are able to assess and clean up the damage.
A spokesperson with Target said the store opened briefly on Saturday and will officially open on Sunday for normal business hours with a special ribbon cutting at 8 a.m.
