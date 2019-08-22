CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teen from Chesterfield tried to burn his house down with his family inside.
Police say 19-year-old Dominic Knobel was having an argument with several of his family members when he left the home upset.
Police say surveillance video shows Knobel setting the fire and then looking through a window without warning his family members.
No family members were injured in the fire.
Knobel admitted to police what happened and what he did.
He was charged with first degree arson and his bond is set at $100,000 cash only.
