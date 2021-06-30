CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been identified after a road rage incident in Chesterfield.
According to officers, the driver flourished a handgun at a victim during a road rage incident on June 24. The alleged incident took place near Olive Blvd. and Highway 141. Police reported the suspect was driving a grey Dodge Charger.
Hours after police released an image of the suspect, officers announced he had been identified. No other information has been released.
