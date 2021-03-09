ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County restaurant owner has announced he will run for a Missouri Senate seat.
Ben Brown, owner of Satchmo's Bar and Grill in Chesterfield, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will be running to replace Senator Dave Schatz, who serves Franklin and west St. Louis County.
In his announcement Brown said, "Primary role of government is to secure the rights of its people. My agenda would center upon restoring gov to its intended role as well as advancing the principles of individual rights, limited government and free markets."
Brown has been a local leader in the fight for transparency and accountability at the county level. In November, hours after hosting a press conference outside his restaurant with several Missouri legislators, Brown said county health department workers suspended his license, forcing him to close his business.
After two weeks of back and forth, he was able to resume carry-out and to-go orders, but only after losing thousands of dollars of inventory and lost profits.
