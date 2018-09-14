CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspected speaker thief.
The department said the suspect stole a black wireless speaker from Best Buy and the got in the passenger side of a black Hyundai Thursday.
Anyone who has information regarding the suspect or theft is urged to call police at 636-537-3000.
