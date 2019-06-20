CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chesterfield police are looking for the man accused of recording a woman trying on clothes in a Goodwill dressing room.
“She physically saw the cell phone was on record mode and she saw the image of herself being recorded so at that point she knew obviously something was wrong and she yelled at whoever was on the other side,” said Sgt. Keith Rider with the Chesterfield Police Department.
The incident was reported to police on June 13th at the Goodwill in Forum Shopping Center. Police say witness descriptions and surveillance videos are helping them track down the suspect, although an arrest has not yet been made.
A spokesperson for Goodwill says the dressing rooms at this particular location were already slated to be remodeled with floor to ceiling walls but that process will be accelerated now.
In the meantime, other shoppers say stories like this remind them to keep their guard up.
“We don’t take off our undergarments because you never know and also look around and make sure there are no hidden cameras,” said Sue Kohlberg, “I know that sounds a little paranoid but these days you can’t be too careful.”
Chesterfield police say they do not have any other reports of additional victims at the same store but are asking anyone who might have seen something or experienced something similar to contact them.
