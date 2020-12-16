CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Chesterfield police will not enforce the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, the department announced Wednesday.
The move comes after the Chesterfield City Council extended a plan relaxing some zoning restrictions to allow many businesses to remain open amid the restrictions.
The restrictions put in place by Page include capacity limits inside businesses, mandatory mask wearing in public, no indoor dining and limited outdoor dining. In a Facebook post, Chesterfield PD says it has "no statutory authority" to enforce Page's orders and does not intend to so.
Numerous restaurants have said the rules will make it hard for them to survive. Some have sued, saying Page needs the St. Louis County Council to approve such limits to have the force of law, but so far, judges have sided with Page.
Chesterfield PD also says that in situations where St. Louis County Health inspectors call their officers to assist on a health violation call, the department will act as a "neutral party" to maintain the peace.
The department will still enforce mask mandates implemented by business owners if a customer that refuses to comply causes a disturbance.
News 4 has reached out to Page's office for comment and is awaiting a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.