CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Chesterfield are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
The man allegedly went into the Bonhomme Presbyterian Church on Aug. 12 and stole an employee’s wallet. The suspect also shoved the employee out of the way when she entered her office. The victim reported that the man was wearing a “BJC Visitor" sticker at the time.
Wednesday, police released surveillance video that showed the suspect in the church’s halls. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 636-537-3000.
