CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Chesterfield have recovered almost $6,000 in stolen merchandise.
The department posted a photo on Twitter showing multiple clothing items among other things that were seized following a joint investigation with a federal law enforcement agency.
Other details regarding the stolen items have not been released.
