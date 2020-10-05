CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fiery crash in Chesterfield left one person dead and another injured in late September.
While patrolling the area near Olive Blvd and Spygrass Summitt, officers spotted a car crashed into a tree and on fire around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Police said the driver was dead inside but an injured passenger was trapped under the car. The officers were able to pull the passenger out before the car became fully engulfed.
"It is without doubt, had the officers not been there, the passenger would have died," the department wrote. "We are very proud of these officers who risked their own safety to save this individuals life."
The passenger suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive.
