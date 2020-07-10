Chesterfield Police Department Patrol Car
Chesterfield Police Department

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Chesterfield police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the department announced Friday.

Police say they do not know how the officer contracted the virus and said members of the public the officer may have come in contact with have been notified. 

The police department adds that affected work areas have been thoroughly cleaned and there are currently no known associated cases.

The department says it is still fully staffed.

