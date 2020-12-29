CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Chesterfield are looking for two suspects who they say burglarized the Macy's at Chesterfield Mall.
Surveillance cameras were rolling around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when the two broke in and carried out trash bags full of merchandise.
The burglary alarm went off, prompting officers to respond, but the suspects were gone before officers arrived.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield police.
