CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for suspects who broke into vehicles and stole credit cards found inside on Sunday at the Chesterfield Outlets.
Police said the suspects used a screwdriver to break into two vehicles in the parking lot of Chesterfield Outlets and stole credit cards from inside the vehicles.
The suspects then attempted to use the cards at a Nike store at the St. Louis Premium Outlets.
If you've seen the suspects or have any information, call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.