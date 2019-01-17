CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) - Police in Chesterfield have formed a task force to combat serial shoplifting and theft.
A Chesterfield police sergeant said thieves are taking all types of items from many stores. Items such as soap, deodorant, lotion and toothpaste.
In October, police say they arrested 24 people and recovered $15,082 in stolen property.
In the days leading up to Black Friday, thieves took laptops, phones and other electronics. Police said they arrested 41 people in November and recovered $36,7085 in stolen property.
In December, police say retail stores and clothes were targeted. Chesterfield police say they arrested 30 people and recovered $6,471 in stolen property.
Chesterfield police say eight officers have been focusing on the problem of theft.
It is not clear if the thefts are related or part of a working gang.
