CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several officers responded St. Louis Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon after reports of gunshots at the facility.
A Chesterfield Police Spokesman said five shots were fired in the atrium of the mall, outside of the stores.
Police took one person into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.
Wednesday, charges were announced against 32-year-old Kerri Weir. Weir is charged with attempted abduction of the victim in the incident.
She is being held on $300,000 bond.
As of Tuesday, officers were still looking for two additional people, a man and a woman, who may have been involved, but they still don't have specific descriptions.
