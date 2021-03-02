CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Six police officers were honored for their heroic efforts by saving a man who was entangled in wires during a fiery car crash in Chestefield last year.
On Sept. 23, 2020, officers were partolling the area when they saw a burning car that had crashed into a tree in the 14300 block of Olive Blvd. The driver was killed but a man was found trapped in the wires from the engine compartment and couldn't move. Six officers were able to cut the wires and free the man from the fully engulfed car. He was critically injured and still recovering from his injuries.
"He would have died had officers not been able to pull him out," said Chesterfield Sgt. Keith Rider said in 2020. "It made me extremely proud of the officers that I work with that they went in there, they didn’t hesitate and got that individual out."
Five months later, Ofc. Andrew Mattaline, Ofc. Devin Kitrel, and Ofc. Ryan Broeker received the Distinguished Service Citation for Valor during a ceremony Monday night. It has been 30 years since the Chesterfield Police Department has given the award. Sgt. Tersea Koebbe, Ofc. Zachary "Ty" Seeger and Ofc. Matthew Niemeier were also honored with the Chief's Commendation for their bravery.
