CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A half-dozen officers in Chesterfield were honored Friday by the Missouri attorney general for their bravery and courage.
Each of the officers played an integral part in saving a man's life from a car fire. The rescue happened last September on Olive Boulevard.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented each officer with the Back the Blue award; It recognizes law enforcement statewide for brave actions.
The Chesterfield officers rescued a man from a burning car after it hit a tree. Watch the above video to hear the story from officers.
