Jeremy Rogers

Jeremy Rogers was sentenced to 10 years for child sex trafficking.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Chesterfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sex trafficking charge.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Jeremy Rogers, of Chesterfield, messaged a girl through a social media app under an alias in July of 2019. Police said Rogers was aware of her age and hid his status as a registered sex offender as they communicated. Officials said the 45-year-old drove the victim to his home where several sexual acts occurred.

In 2018, Rogers was sentenced to prison for eight years on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, but the sentence was suspended. He was placed under probation for five years and required to register as a sex offender

