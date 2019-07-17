TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of firing shots at a car on an interstate was arrested Monday.
Police say 55-year-old David Matthew Derigne, of Chesterfield, fired several shots at a white passenger car from a Chevrolet pickup on westbound Interstate 64 near the Mason Road overpass at 6:49 p.m.
Derigne's vehicle was located a short time later and then he taken into custody.
He was charged with assault and armed criminal action.
A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.
The victim was not injured during the shooting, but her vehicle had significant damage.
