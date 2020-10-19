BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old driver was charged after an urgent care employee was killed in west St. Louis County Sunday night.
The Ballwin Police Department said Trenton Geiger, 20, of Chesterfield, was driving in the 2500 block of Clarkson Road around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his car and hit an Total Access Urgent Care employee who was on the sidewalk. Geiger's car then crashed into the TAUC building.
Officials later identified the worker as 25-year-old Marissa Politte. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. A spokesperson for TAUC said the clinic closed at 8 p.m., just fifteen minutes before the crash happened.
Geiger was charged with involuntary manslaughter, inhalation of solvent fumes and tampering with physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.