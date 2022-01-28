Chesterfield man accused of kidnapping girl from out-of-state, molesting her

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Chesterfield man is facing charges, accused of kidnapping a girl from out-of-state and taking her back to his home to molest her.
John Low, 38, is facing state charges of second-degree rape, first-degree statutory sodomy and fourth-degree child molestation. He is also facing federal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
Chesterfield police say they arrested him at his home, which is where they found the victim. The FBI was involved in the investigation. Low is being held in the St. Louis County Jail without bond.
