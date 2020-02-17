CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Chesterfield Mall is now under new ownership.
The Staenberg Group (TSG) completed their purchase of the mall, which is located at the intersection of Interstate 64/40 and Clarkson Road, on Valentine’s Day. The group also previously purchased the Sears building at the mall.
“This is the start of Downtown Chesterfield, a high-end, urban, mixed-use development that includes multi-family residential, corporate office, upscale retail and restaurants, a theater, boutique fitness, supermarket and pocket parks,” said Tim Lowe, vice president of leasing and development for TSG. “The entire development will be designed to create a vibrant, suburban city center where residents can live, work and play. Chesterfield is the ideal location is for this type of unique redevelopment.”
In a press release, TSG said they plan to work with Macy’s and Dillard’s, who are the remaining two landowners at the mall, to gauge their interest in participating in the proposed development program. TSG said the proposed development will enhance the quality of life for the community and give residents and visitors a new way to connect.
“Endeavors of this magnitude take shape very methodically, and the process typically requires a number of years to complete,” Lowe continued. “The initial phase will include re-zoning, entitlements, financing, master planning and design.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.