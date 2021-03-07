CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Luke’s Hospital will move its vaccination clinic from its campus to Chesterfield Mall sometime in early April, the hospital announced.

The clinic will be located on the upper level of the mall near Macy’s. The move is being made to accommodate more capacity as supply increases. The news comes several days after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced there would be more mass vaccination events in the St. Louis area amid a surplus of doses in small towns. Many St. Louis-area residents have driven to rural parts of state to get vaccinated.

Parson says larger urban mass vaccine events will be fully operational next month Speaking Thursday in St. Louis, Gov. Mike Parson took the blame for a mass vaccination event in Putnam County that resulted in nearly 1,500 doses going unused and being shipped elsewhere.

St. Luke’s administers vaccines by appointment only. To get on the hospital’s registration list, click here.