CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Luke’s Hospital will move its vaccination clinic from its campus to Chesterfield Mall sometime in early April, the hospital announced.
The clinic will be located on the upper level of the mall near Macy’s. The move is being made to accommodate more capacity as supply increases. The news comes several days after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced there would be more mass vaccination events in the St. Louis area amid a surplus of doses in small towns. Many St. Louis-area residents have driven to rural parts of state to get vaccinated.
Speaking Thursday in St. Louis, Gov. Mike Parson took the blame for a mass vaccination event in Putnam County that resulted in nearly 1,500 doses going unused and being shipped elsewhere.
St. Luke’s administers vaccines by appointment only. To get on the hospital’s registration list, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.