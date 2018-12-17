ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The International Tap House in Chesterfield will close its doors at the end the year.
The owners of iTAP in the Chesterfield Valley posted the news on Facebook Monday. The Long Road location was the first location for the iTAP business model.
Don't worry iTAP lovers, the other area locations will remain in business and the owners say a new location in West County could come in the future.
