WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Chesterfield girl drowned after the vehicle she was in went into a pond near Marthasville in Warren County Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews found the vehicle completely under water in a pond off Orchard Lane in southern Warren County around 4:43 p.m.
Police said four people were inside the vehicle, three children and one adult.
Two of the children found their way back to the shore but the 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Her 30-year-old mother was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.
Missouri Highway Patrol said the mother, Reem Alkhirafi, tried to rescue her daughter, but was struggling to stay above water.
Officials identified the girl as Safa Alkhirafi.
Just a day earlier, a 67-year-old man died after the vehicle he was in overturned into a water ditch in Marthasville.
Officials said Michael Smith was the passenger in a 1997 Ford and on Friday, the driver traveled through standing water and started to hydroplane causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and overturn into a ditch filled with water.
Smith was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
