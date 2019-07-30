CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Chesterfield family is speaking out after their van was stolen from inside their shut garage while they were home.
“I always assumed when the garage door was down and closed my house was essentially locked, but that’s not the case,” Gina O’Hearne said.
O’Hearne said their daughter’s car was parked outside Thursday night and the suspects got the garage door opener out of it in their driveway.
That’s when the suspects opened their garage, rummaged through it, drank Gatorade from their fridge and then backed O’Hearne’s van out. The keys were in the van inside the garage.
She wants to encourage others to be cautious and always lock your cars and take keys inside with you.
“All those openers that you travel around with or even codes you program into your car are basically all keys to your house to steal more stuff,” said O’Hearne.
Chesterfield police said four cars were stolen from a similar area over the weekend. In all the cases, officers said the vehicles were unlocked and the keys inside. Police want to stress these crimes are preventable.
“It’s out there. Even if you’re in a safe neighborhood like we feel Chesterfield is, it happens. People are out there looking for crimes of opportunity,” said Sgt. Keith Rider with Chesterfield police.
Rider said since May 1, 16 cars have been reported stolen in their jurisdiction. They had 23 vehicles stolen in all of 2018.
Vehicle thefts appear to be on the rise across the St. Louis region.
News 4 reached out to other departments asking for their recent crime stats.
The St. Louis County Police Department said it is seeing an increase of nearly 40 percent. St. Louis County had 536 stolen vehicles at the same point in 2018. In 2019 they’ve had 746 so far in 2019.
St. Louis city police crime statistics posted online show a more than 16 percent increase from last year. The data from January to June shows 1,193 vehicle thefts in 2018. This compares to 1,388 in 2019, an increase of 195 crimes.
Chesterfield Sgt. Rider said if you see something suspicious, call police and don’t try to approach. He added officers are not sure what the suspects’ intentions are and in previous similar crimes, the suspects were armed.
“That’s the last thing we want somebody getting hurt or killed over property,” said Rider.
