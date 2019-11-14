CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, there are only about 389,000 World War II veterans still living, and a local elementary school honored on of them for Veterans Day Monday.
Shenandoah Valley Elementary School invited Raymond Dierkes, now 96-years-old, to be their honored guest for their Veterans Day celebration.
Drafted at 19 as a Navy Seabee, he thought he would be a plumber. Instead, he did more than can be told in a two minute news story.
He met Winston Churchill.
“Mr. Churchill came in and gave us a pep talk and said, ‘Boys, your mission is gonna be secret,” Dierkes said.
Dierkes was at the Omaha Beach landing.
“Shrapnel was so bad when the shooting started,” Dierkes said. “I was hoping my legs didn’t get cut off. Next morning on the 6th, 21 bodies floated against our pierhead. I asked the skipper if we were going to bury them. He said no. He said the Coast Guard will come get them and take their dog tags and they’ll be buried in France.”
His great grandson, and second-graders, Reed Natch was by his side for the celebration.
“I’m glad he’s still alive and go to be here,” Reed said.
When the celebration ended, Dierkies, one of the last of his kind, told News 4’s Steve Harris this.
“All I can say is this, I’m glad I did what I did when I did it. And I’m glad I’m still here at 96.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.