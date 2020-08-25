CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Many cities across the area are struggling to make money due to the pandemic, and tonight two communities are considering a new tax to help make up the shortfall.
Mike Geisel, the city administrator of Chesterfield, said the city is taking a hit on sales tax revenue. Typically, 52% of the revenue comes from sales tax but with more shopping being done online during the pandemic, Chesterfield is struggling.
“A lot of that consumer behavior is going to be embedded and you’re not going to recover back to even where we were,” Geisel said.
Geisel said despite the city’s population growth revenue has been dropping for about 10 years. That’s why the mayor is proposing a property tax, something the city hasn’t had since 2013.
“We’re gonna be able to handle this COVID situation hopefully but longer term we gotta look at where we’re going because the path we’re on is simply not sustainable," said Geisel.
Chesterfield isn't the only city struggling. Of the 12 municipalities in St. Louis County with no property tax, News 4 has learned Des Peres is also considering adding one.
“I would say that it’s a bad idea. They would certainly have to defend a need for it that goes beyond temporary impact," said Chesterfield resident Russ Meyer.
Geisel said the other issue is that St. Louis County has not given any money to municipalities from the federal government through the CARES Act, which the county has had since spring.
$47 million was set aside for that purpose. All the money must be spent by the end of December or it goes back to the federal government. Although that money must be spent on COVID related expenses and not to make up lost revenue.
News 4 asked St. Louis County councilwoman Kelli Dunaway why the money has not been distributed to municipalities.
“We want to see what they want to spend that money on. It’s kind of a show us your receipt kind of situation," said Dunaway. "There are just a lot of competing interests and factors that we have to take into account before we can decide where it’s going."
Chesterfield voters would have to approve the property tax. The deadline to put it on the November ballot was Tuesday, so the earlier a vote could happen is in the spring.
Des Peres will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax on September 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.