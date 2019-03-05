CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's a Fat Tuesday party in a place you might not expect.
The Butterfly House in Chesterfield is holding what they call Morpho Mardi Gras. Thousands of blue morpho butterflies will flood the tropical conservatory.
There will also be mask making, beads, Mardi Gras decor and plenty of other bugs to see.
The Butterfly House is open Tuesdays through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Morpho Mardi Gras continues through the month of March.
