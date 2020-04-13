CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An agreement has been reached that allows police in Chesterfield to take a 10% pay cut to avoid furloughs and keep more officers on the streets.
Chesterfield City Manager Mike Geisel said the coronavirus is beating the city’s budget with about $5-$10 million lost in sales tax. Chesterfield began furloughing city workers last Thursday, including police officers. That sales tax revenue makes up more than half of the budget.
A deal was reached Monday that will have everyone from the police chief down to the records clerk taking the pay cut.
"Which I thought was incredibly magnanimous and shows their professionalism,” Geisel said. “We evaluated that. That cost-savings were roughly equivalent so it's alright with us if we can work out the language and the details with our collective bargaining agreement."
The city has furloughed 26% of its workforce from public works to parks.
Geisel believes it’s only a matter of time before other police cuts have to be made in other areas in the metro.
