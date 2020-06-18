St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis neighborhood once ready to add more officers to their streets has walked back that idea when discussing how to protect their community.
Cherokee Street has long been a divided area, with the east side of Jefferson seeing very little crime, but the west side drawing a lot of law enforcement attention.
The Cherokee Street Community Improvement District announced online the community was opting out of using secondary patrols.
A member of the district told News 4 the district had been working on starting secondary patrols over the past few months and approved funding to start a pilot project.
Now that group is trying to find a different way to spend the money set aside for that.
One Cherokee Street business owner said he feels safe at work due to his business hours but is all for secondary police officers patrolling.
"I think they will do something. I think the community improvement district has funds and they are going to fund an effort to make the place more secure," Fred Domke said. "There are lots of things you can do to make the place more secures besides hiring police officers. You can have cameras. You can have social workers. There is all sort of things you can do."
Members of the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District are meeting Thursday evening to formally decide its next steps.
