ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Cher is coming to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8 p.m.!
Tickets will be available for presale Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2019. The general public can purchase tickets on Friday. Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.!
The multi-award winning singer and actress will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album.
For more information visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
