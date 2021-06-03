WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A shelter in place order has been activated for some residents in Wood River due to a chemical leak
Around 5 a.m. the Wood River Police Department announced that multiple agencies were called to assist Norfolk Southern Railroad with a rail car incident. According to officers, a rail car near the southwest section of Wood River is venting spent sulfuric acid. Authorities are using a water curtain to keep the area safe.
Police issued a Code Red as a precaution for the area south of Route 143, west of Route 111, north of West Third Street and east of North Old Edwardsville Road. Residents in the impacted area are advised to turn off their HVAC and close windows.
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency Command Post is on the scene also assisting. In addition, Sixth Street south of Route 143 to Route 111 is closed as a precaution.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and has live updates on this breaking news throughout the morning on News 4 This Morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.