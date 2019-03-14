ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Chelsea Clinton, famous author and daughter of former President Bill Clinton, will be visiting the St. Louis Zoo in April.
On Friday, April 5, Clinton will be attending the Anheuser-Busch Theater in The Living World event at the St. Louis Zoo.
The event will start at 5:30, and Clinton will be reading her book, “Don’t Let Them Disappear.” Following the reading, there will be a moderated question-and-answer session with the Zoo Director of Education and Clinton will be signing copies of her book.
Tickets to the event will range from $5 to $20 a ticket and seating will be first come first serve. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase and parking is included after 4:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
