ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Chelsea Clinton was at the Saint Louis Zoo Friday night to read “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” her new children’s book.
The book focuses on 12 endangered species such as the polar bear, an animal that can found at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Clinton says she hopes kids get lifelong lessons from the book and says she was driven to write because of her love for elephants and how much her children love going to the zoo.
The book is currently on-sale at Amazon.
