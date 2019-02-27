ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can now have beer, wine and spirits delivered directly to your door through Schnucks Delivers.
Were permissible by law in Missouri and Illinois, Schnucks’ partnership with Instacart now includes alcohol delivery. Those who are accepting the alcohol delivery must be at least 21 years old with a valid ID.
“Since we launched Schnucks Delivers more than two years ago, many shoppers have requested that we add their favorite adult beverages to the platform,” said Schnucks Chief Business Development and Transformation Officer Ryan Cuba. “The expansion of products available through Schnucks Delivers is another way that we’re helping our customers better manage their busy lifestyles.”
Alcohol delivery will be subject to a service fee that covers the cost of ensuring complaint delivery of the products and ID verification. The service fee ranges from $2 to $10. Schnucks Markets, Inc. states the $2 fee will be for alcohol orders less than $35 and the $10 fee will be for orders of more than $110 worth of alcohol.
Click here for more details from Schnucks.
