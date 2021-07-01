ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anheuser-Busch is giving away free beer!
Starting Friday, adults 21 and older can upload a photo of them in their favorite place to grab a drink. After submitting a photo, the company will email a digital gift card worth $5, the average retail price of an Anheuser-Busch product. The card can be used through Monday night.
The company originally planned to only give away free beer if the United States vaccinated 70% of adults by July 4. Even though the country fell short of the goal, Anheuser-Busch decided to go through with the promotion.
Click here for more details or to claim a free beer!
