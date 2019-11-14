ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Just in time for the holidays, ALDI is offering wine and beer delivery via Instacart!
Thursday morning, ALDI and Instacart said they would be offering alcohol delivery nationwide where permitted by state and local laws!
“The busy holiday season is fast approaching, making convenience more important than ever, and adding alcohol delivery to our online offerings is one more way ALDI saves you time,” said Scott Patton, Vice President of Corporate Buying, ALDI U.S. “Our award-winning wines range from less than $5 for 90-point rated Evanta Malbec to $12 for premium offerings, such as 92-point rated Peaks & Tides Cabernet Sauvignon. You can have a bottle delivered to your doorstep in as fast as an hour.”
To see if alcohol delivery is available at your store, click here, enter your city and ALDI store, and search for beer and wine to add to the virtual basket.
Customers ordering alcohol must be 21 years of age or older and are required to enter their birth date at checkout and present a government ID at the time of delivery.
