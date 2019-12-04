ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Someone might be $2 million richer!
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchase at the QuikTrip at 15902 Manchester Road in Ellisville.
The winning numbers were 23, 43, 60, 63 and 69 and the Megaplier number was 2. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn and the ticket doubled the initial $1 million prize because the player added the Megaplier option.
May 31 of 2020 is the deadline for the winner to claim their ticket.
The ticketholder is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until it can be presented at a Missouri Lottery office.
