Missouri Lottery

Saturday's winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip on 290 E. Fourth St. in Eureka.

 Missouri Lottery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --  Someone might be $2 million richer!

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchase at the QuikTrip at 15902 Manchester Road in Ellisville. 

The winning numbers were 23, 43, 60, 63 and 69 and the Megaplier number was 2. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn and the ticket doubled the initial $1 million prize because the player added the Megaplier option. 

May 31 of 2020 is the deadline for the winner to claim their ticket.

The ticketholder is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until it can be presented at a Missouri Lottery office.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.