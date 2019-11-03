LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Say hello to "The Woodlands".
The 5 bedroom, 9 bathroom home is listed for $5.8 million on Zillow.
It features 4 fireplaces, lighted greenhouse with dining are, herb & vegetable garden, tennis court, carriage house with apartment and more.
The 8,332 square foot home was built in 1926 also offers 8 acres.
The "exceptional architectural details include dome, beamed and custom Italian ceilings, arched openings and built-ins, wood-paneled library, French doors, marble, limestone and wood floors".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.