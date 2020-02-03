ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel is looking to fill over 40 open positions during a job fair next week.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., applicants interested in hospitality roles including restaurant greeters, concierge and housekeeping can attend the job fair in the Lindell Ballroom at the hotel. The Chase Park Plaza is located at 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd.
Those attending the job fair are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.
Click here for a list of open positions.
