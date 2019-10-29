Nicole Lister and D'ran Spayberry mugshot

Nicole Lister, 35, of Union is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. D’arin Thomas Spayberry, 22, of St. Clair, is charged with escape from confinement and resisting arrest.

 Franklin County Sheriff

UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are facing charges after they allegedly led police on a chase inside a stolen car in Union.

Nicole Lister, 35, of Union is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. D’arin Thomas Spayberry, 22, of St. Clair, is charged with escape from confinement and resisting arrest.

Read: Man held sharp object to his own grandma, pushed her to floor during robbery, Missouri deputies says

The incident happened on October 23, just after 9:00 p.m. Police said they arrived in the 9000 block of Whiskey Creek Spur to try and locate a 2005 gold Ford Focus that was stolen out of St. Louis County.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw Lister in the driver’s seat, Spayberry in the passenger’s seat and another man standing next to the car. The man took off running into a nearby wooded area and deputy gave chase but could not find him.

Mugshots of the month: October 2019

1 of 20

Lister started to back out of the driveway, police said, as another deputy tried to stop them but Lister did not stop. When another deputy started driving at the suspects head-on in effort to try to stop them, Lister made a U-turn and went down Whiskey Creek Spur at a slow speed, police said.

Eventually, the Focus made to the dead end of Whiskey Creek Spur and went into a field which had numerous wooden pallets stacked in piles. The car drove over several pallets and became stuck before Lister and Spayberry were arrested.

Spayberry was on court-ordered work release from confinement at the Franklin County Detention Facility and did not return, defying the court order.

Both suspects are being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.