ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 30-million-dollar investment in job training and employment programs was unveiled in St. Louis Wednesday.
Charter Communications unveiled its community assist initiative that kicks off Saturday, partnering with Better Family Life. Their goal is to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs.
Charter will donate $50,000 to Better Family Life to support its career development program with unemployment rates in the millions.
“They offer other types of training that really helps people learn specific skill sets that helps people go work at corporations like ours or other ones,” said Vice President of Community Impact at Charter, Rahman Khan.
Charter will also help with painting, landscaping and light construction, including a new smartboard, laptops and one gigabit internet service.
