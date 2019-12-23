CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charlie Gitto’s From the Hill in Chesterfield will be not reopen after suffering storm damage in July, and having their insurance company deny their claim, the restaurant announced.
The location opened in Chesterfield in 2010. On July 22, rain water poured through the roof destroying the restaurant on Olive Boulevard. No one was hurt during the storm since it happened early in the morning.
The restaurant said they had been working with their insurance provided, SECURA Insurance in Appleton, Wisconsin, for reconstruction costs.
Charlie Gitto’s said negotiations abruptly stopped Monday leaving 97 employees without a job.
“Unfortunately, a ten-year run in Chesterfield has come to an abrupt end and it couldn’t come at a worse time. Two days before Christmas, we had to inform our employees, who have been anticipating a reopening in the Spring of 2020, that those hopes are fading. It is beyond devastating,” said Charlie Gitto, Jr.
Charlie Gitto’s other two locations, On the Hill and at Hollywood Casino, are open for business as usual.
