(KMOV.com) – Three St. Louis staples have made the list of the best classic restaurants in Missouri.
The list was compiled by Food and Wine Magazine (which is published by KMOV's parent company, Meredith Corporation) and covers all 50 states.
The magazine highlights the legendary Italian food found at Gioia’s Deli and Charlie Gitto’s and also talks about the famous ice cream, BLT and candy found at Crown Candy Kitchen.
The Missouri list also includes several restaurants in the Kansas City area.
To see the complete list, click here.
