ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A book about St. Louis restaurant legend Charlie Gitto’s life is now available to buy.
Titled Charlie Gitto, Mayor of Sixth Street, the book went to print just weeks after Gitto passed away at age 87 last month.
Rob Rains wrote the book with Gitto and his friend Bob Lister underwrote the cost for the book.
Gitto’s grandson Louis Vangel regrets that he didn’t get to see the book in print before his death, but they are grateful his friends can share in the celebration of Gitto’s life.
