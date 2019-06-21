O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis Blues National Anthem singer Charles Glenn will sing at CarShield Field.
On August 10, Glenn will sing the National Anthem prior to the River City Rascals game.
"As fans of the Blues and fans of Charles, we are incredibly excited to have him perform the Anthem for our fans," Rascals General Manager David Schmoll said. "It will be a special night for everyone here and another celebration of a great St. Louis performer."
The Rascals have partnered with Glenn and the Gateway Area Chapter of the National MS Society to help raise funds for critical research initiatives and advocate for change.
A portion of ticket sales for all tickets purchased using promo code "GLENN" will benefit the local chapter.
To order tickets, fans can call the ticket office at 636-240-2287, visit the American Eagle Credit Union Box Office during regular business hours or online here.
