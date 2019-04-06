ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- He's been singing the National Anthem at St. Louis Blues Games for 19 years but Saturday's performance was his last regular season anthem.
The crowd favorite singer Charles Glenn said he's cutting back on his singing partly because of his battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
The 64-year-old will continue singing the National Anthem at the Enterprise Center throughout the Blues postseason run.
